Home / Trending / Test if you’re a true cat lover, spot the kitty in 5 seconds

Test if you’re a true cat lover, spot the kitty in 5 seconds

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 22, 2023 12:45 PM IST

There is a cat in this picture. Use your observation skills to find the kitty in less than five seconds.

Cats have great camouflaging skills and it is quite apparent from the various images on social media. Those pictures often show the kitties comfortably hiding in plain sights. Also, those are the images that leave people entertained. Just like this share on Reddit that may amuse you too. It challenges people to find a cat looking outside from inside a house.

How quickly can you spot the kitty? (Reddit/Ok_Cheetah_5114)
How quickly can you spot the kitty? (Reddit/Ok_Cheetah_5114)

What is the puzzle all about?

“When the customer stares while you deliver,” reads the caption posted along with the picture. The image shows the front door of a house with a few items kept in front of it. Do you think you can find the cat in the picture in five seconds or less?

Also Read: Only a true cat lover can spot the fourth kitty in 5 seconds

Take a look at the image to see how quickly you can spot the kitty:

When the customer stares while you deliver 🙄🙄
by u/Ok_Cheetah_5114 in InstacartShoppers

The post was shared some three days ago. Since being posted, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has received over 7,300 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated tons of comments from people.

Also Read: Can you spot a cat hidden in this viral brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka?

How did Reddit users react to the spot the cat puzzle?

“I’m over here scanning the window for a person in the background zoomed all the way in and I get to the bottom left. I love this,” posted a Reddit user. “I legit started getting anxious. I thought eventually a creepy face would reveal itself,” added another. “I think the cat actually placed the order for it,” joked a third. “I always love the cats and dogs watching my every move lol,” added a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out