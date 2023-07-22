Test if you’re a true cat lover, spot the kitty in 5 seconds

Cats have great camouflaging skills and it is quite apparent from the various images on social media. Those pictures often show the kitties comfortably hiding in plain sights. Also, those are the images that leave people entertained. Just like this share on Reddit that may amuse you too. It challenges people to find a cat looking outside from inside a house. How quickly can you spot the kitty? (Reddit/Ok_Cheetah_5114)

What is the puzzle all about?

“When the customer stares while you deliver,” reads the caption posted along with the picture. The image shows the front door of a house with a few items kept in front of it. Do you think you can find the cat in the picture in five seconds or less?

Also Read: Only a true cat lover can spot the fourth kitty in 5 seconds

Take a look at the image to see how quickly you can spot the kitty:

The post was shared some three days ago. Since being posted, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has received over 7,300 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated tons of comments from people.

How did Reddit users react to the spot the cat puzzle?

“I’m over here scanning the window for a person in the background zoomed all the way in and I get to the bottom left. I love this,” posted a Reddit user. “I legit started getting anxious. I thought eventually a creepy face would reveal itself,” added another. “I think the cat actually placed the order for it,” joked a third. “I always love the cats and dogs watching my every move lol,” added a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON