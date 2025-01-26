OnlyFans model in Turkey vows to sleep with 100 men in one day, gets arrested for ‘obscenity’

An OnlyFans model was arrested in Turkey after publicly announcing her plan to set a record by sleeping with more than 100 men in 24 hours. The model, Azranur AV, whose real name is Ezra Vandan, was charged with obscenity, resisting an officer on duty, and slander, according to a report by the New York Post. Ezra Vandan is 23 years old.(Instagram/@acnoctem)

"My goal is to break first a Turkish record and then the world," the 23-year-old wrote on X, sharing an image of herself sitting on a bed wearing red lingerie. "I start with 100 men in 24 hours. We will be editing the application and details soon with my team and sending them to you."

World record

The world record for this controversial act is reportedly held by another OnlyFans model, Bonnie Blue, who claims to have slept with 1,057 men in less than 24 hours.

However, Vandan's plans faced obstacles due to Turkey banning the OnlyFans platform in 2023. Her post, shared with her 231,000 followers, was quickly flagged by the Istanbul Public Security Branch Directorate’s Morality Bureau, which labelled her plans as "obscene" and "damaging to national morale."

Authorities tracked down Vandan while she was undergoing a cosmetic surgery operation. During the arrest, police also detained her 25-year-old Iranian husband, Pedram Behdar Vandan, who was later released.

Footage of the arrest shows officers escorting Vandan down a flight of stairs. She was dressed in leggings and a black crop top, with a white bandage wrapped around her head. The couple was placed into a police van as the arrest unfolded.

In an unexpected twist, Vandan reportedly asked one of the officers to take a photo of her during the arrest. "I had the photo taken by one of the officers, he didn’t object much," she reportedly said.

During a court hearing with the Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace, officials called for prison time, accusing Vandan of "damaging moral values" and being "provocative to society." Vandan, however, defended herself, reportedly stating that she did "not deserve to be judged."

The arrest comes amid a growing trend of adult performers making headlines for their attempts to set similar records. Bonnie Blue first gained international attention by filming herself sleeping with 150 college men in a single session. Another OnlyFans model, Lily Phillips, went viral when a YouTube documentary captured her emotional reaction after sleeping with 101 men in one day.

