Opera singers hop on viral Instagram trend, dance to 'Nuestra Cancion'. Watch
Opera singers hop on viral Instagram trend, dance to 'Nuestra Cancion'. Watch

In this video shared on Instagram, a group of seven Opera singers dance to the signature steps of this viral audio - 'Nuestra Cancion'.
The group of Opera singers who shook a leg to 'Nuestra Cancion'. (instagram/@henrikelegner)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Every now and then, an Instagram Reel audio goes viral and it is so catchy that you just cannot get it out of your head. Same is the case with ‘Nuestra Canción’ by the Colombian band Monsieur Periné featuring Vicente García.

In this video shared on Instagram, viewers can see a group of seven Opera singers shaking a leg to the signature steps of this viral audio. They are seen to be smiling and enjoying every moment of this video.

It was shared by Opera singer Henrike Legner who is based in Munich. In it, she was seen dancing with her friends who belong to the same profession.

“Pre show fun,” read the caption to this video that hinted at the fact that this quick performance was arranged for just before an Opera show. The talented singers were spotted dancing delightfully in front of the Prinzregententheater in Germany.

Watch the fun dance video right here:

Shared around a week ago, this video has garnered more than 33,900 likes and several comments.

An Instagram user wrote: “I love the dresses!” Another said, “The way this song makes me happy”. “Straight out of a Disney fairy tale,” said another individual. “The guys in the back were so cute,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this happy dance video?

dance singer viral video
