Oppenheimer made in Bollywood? AI-generated pics will stun you

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has created waves worldwide. The film is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist whose contributions to science had a significant effect on history. Ever since the film was released, many took to social media platforms to praise the storyline, cinematography, and direction. Many people even showered love on the actors. While Oppenheimer continues to do well globally, have you ever thought about how the film would look if it was made in Bollywood? Well, allow us to show you Oppenheimer with a Bollywood twist.

Oppenheimer gets a Bollywood twist with AI.(Instagram/@wild.trance)

How would Oppenheimer would look like if it was made in Bollywood?

In a series of pictures shared on the Instagram page Psychedelic Art, you can see Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Anupam Kher as characters in the film Oppenheimer. These pictures are made using an artificial intelligence (AI) tool Midjourney.

In the caption of the post Psychedelic Art wrote, "'Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project' with an Indian star cast under Christopher Nolan's direction would be a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing the brilliance of both Oppenheimer's scientific mind and the talents of the Indian film industry."

Take a look at Bollywood actors as Oppenheimer characters here:

This post was shared on July 22. Since being posted, these pictures have received more than 1,700 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on these AI-generated pictures.

Here's what people are saying about the Bollywood actors as Oppenheimer characters:

An individual wrote, "Your Einstein is epic." A second commented, "Try Randeep Hooda as Oppenheimer." A third shared, "Shah Rukh Khan is perfect." "This is so so cool. Love your art, love your work, and the fine details. Though I think someone other than SRK could make a better Oppenheimer. But Shah Rukh ji is good too." What are your thoughts on these AI-made pics of Bollywood actors as Oppenheimer characters?