Optical Illusion: Are these men on the brink of an abyss or a floor?

Are you in need of a quick distraction from the stress of the day? Look no further, as we have a mind-boggling optical illusion for you. This particular illusion features a seemingly impossible depth, which might leave you questioning reality. Take a closer look at the picture and see if you can figure out how the two people in it are maintaining their balance around what appears to be a deep pit. You might even keep gazing at this illusion for minutes on end.

This optical illusion image will make you do a double take. (Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

“The floor of the Florence Cathedral has some kind of amazing optical illusion built into it,” reads the caption of the optical illusion shared on Twitter. The image appears to show people perched on the brink of an abyss. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll discover that it’s not what it seems. Will you be able to figure out this optical illusion?

Take a look at this mind-bending optical illusion here:

Since being shared on July 24 on Twitter, the optical illusion has been viewed by over one lakh people, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

“For a moment, it looked like a spiderweb, as I had the picture in my peripheral view,” expressed a Twitter user. Another added, “This optical illusion on the floor of the Florence Cathedral is truly mesmerising! It’s incredible how art and design can create such captivating effects.” “Wow, the optical illusion on the floor of the Florence Cathedral sounds amazing! I’d love to see it in person someday,” posted a third. To this, an individual replied, “I hope you get to see it, it’s confusing and fascinating at the same time.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion? Did you manage to figure out this image?

