Woman’s optical illusion artwork will make you look at it twice. Watch

Optical illusions can really turn out to be tricky at times. You would be looking at an image, and then suddenly you might realise that this image does not represent what you thought it was. Such optical illusions often baffle our minds and trick us. Now, another such illusion is going viral on the internet. It shows how an artist creates stunning paintings of food on her body, tricking your mind to think that it’s an actual dish. Woman’s optical illusion artwork will make you look at it twice.(Instagram/@mimichoi)

What is shown in the video of this optical illusion?

The video was shared on Instagram by artist Mimi Choi. Mimi Choi often makes use of makeup and other things to create her artwork. In her recent video, you can see how she’s made a ramen bowl on her head. The clip also features some of her other artworks such as burgers and fries drawn on her face and bananas, tomatoes, and a bread packet on her legs. Once you look at the drawing it may seem to be real, however a second glance will leave you stunned.

Watch the video shared by Mimi Choi here:

This post was shared last year. Since being posted it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The share has also received close to 60,000 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about her optical illusion artwork here:

An individual commented, "Dam girl, I hope you know your worth!!! Because these are fantastic, out of this World!!!!" A second added, "Stunning and very weird at the same time can't stop watching this." A third shared, "You are a true artist. You are amazing. Please keep them coming, I can tell you work hard you are amazing." A fourth wrote, "Nice work, you should be a makeup artist for movies. I could imagine you on Halloween." A fifth said, "Your art is making me hungry!!! I’m impressed."