Optical illusion: Can you spot a leopard at first glance in this viral picture?

Solving optical illusions have emerged as a well-liked internet pastime, and the ongoing trend around illusionary images is proof. And if you are someone who has been long delighted and mystified by such images and is looking for one right away, then we have an illusionary image for you. The boggling image challenges people to spot a perfectly camouflaged leopard, and social media users are having a hard time finding it.

“There's a leopard in this photo by Hemant Dabi. Can you find it?” read the caption of the optical illusion shared on Twitter. The optical illusion shows a tree bark and soil in the background, and one needs to spot the predator hidden in it. Are you ready to take on this mind-boggling challenge?

Take a look at the optical illusion image below:

There's a leopard in this photo by Hemant Dabi. Can you find it? pic.twitter.com/LYoiHf4l9B — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 20, 2022

Since being shared two days ago on Twitter, the tweet has gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes and several retweets. The illusionary image has also received a flurry of responses. While many were able to spot the big cat, others couldn’t, even after they closely inspected the picture.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

It took me about 5 mins but I finally did. Wow! So cool. — Scott Stephenson (@Scott4WA8) December 20, 2022

I had to zoom in to every area of the picture to finally find it. Well camouflaged but also a rather small picture. pic.twitter.com/eEwIOBuqkf — CarmThisIs (@CarmThisIs) December 21, 2022

Wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi clicked the image in 2019 that is going viral again on social media platforms. “I was only seven feet away from him (the leopard), and I still couldn't see him. He showed me when he waved his tail,” LADbible quoted Hemant as saying.

