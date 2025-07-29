Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden woodpecker perfectly blending into the tree trunk?

A new optical illusion shared on Reddit has caught the attention of puzzle enthusiasts, challenging them with a seemingly simple task — to spot a woodpecker hidden in plain sight. Reddit users were stumped by an optical illusion that challenged them to find a woodpecker hidden in a tree image.(Reddit/SCHFTW)

The image features a large tree with a thick, textured trunk and several sturdy branches stretching outward. Set in a quiet residential neighbourhood, the scene appears ordinary at first glance. However, the post claims that a woodpecker is cleverly concealed within the image, prompting Reddit users to take on the visual challenge.

The challenge: Spot the bird

While the bird’s natural camouflage has left many scratching their heads, others were quick to share their success and clues in the comment section. One user confidently remarked, “Just left of dead centre,” while another exclaimed, “Found it! Morning wood!” hinting at a humorous take on the discovery.

Not all participants found the task easy, though. “It’s tough, I guess,” commented one user, echoing the sentiment of many who struggled to locate the bird. Another added a helpful direction: “It’s to the right of the straight trunk, about probably a foot up. Holding onto the right side of the middle straight trunk.”

Several users praised the illusion for its effectiveness. “Almost dead centre of the pic. Just sitting on the trunk in plain sight,” wrote one, marvelling at how cleverly the woodpecker blended in. Some were more cautious in their approach — “I saw it but will not disclose, let others find it,” one user said, preserving the fun for others still trying to solve the puzzle.

A growing trend of visual tests

Optical illusions like these have gained popularity on platforms such as Reddit and Instagram, where users challenge each other with images that demand keen observation and patience. Whether it is spotting hidden animals, identifying double images, or decoding complex visuals, these puzzles offer more than simple entertainment. They also serve as valuable cognitive exercises that enhance perception, concentration and visual memory.

So, have you spotted the woodpecker yet? If not, take another look — it might just be right in front of your eyes.