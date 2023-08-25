News / Trending / Can you spot the hiker in this picture of a mountain?

Can you spot the hiker in this picture of a mountain?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 25, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Do you think you can spot the hiker in this optical illusion picture within 5 seconds? Are you up for the challenge?

A picture of a hiker on a mountain has left people scratching their heads. Why? It is extremely hard to spot the hiker in the otherwise unassuming image. Do you think you are skilled enough to find the person within five seconds?

Optical Illusion: Where is the hiker in this picture? (Reddit/@wafflecrispislife)
Optical Illusion: Where is the hiker in this picture? (Reddit/@wafflecrispislife)

“This hiker on the side of a mountain,” reads the caption posted along with the optical illusion shared on Reddit. The picture shows a grey barren mountain. At first, it seems like there is nothing else. However, if you look closely and patiently, then you can see that there is indeed a person on the mountain.

How fast can you spot the hiker? Your time starts now…

This hiker on the side of a mountain
by u/wafflecrispislife in AccidentalCamouflage

The post was shared about a month ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 250 upvotes and counting. The share has also received several comments.

Here’s what Reddit users are saying about this optical illusion:

“I still can't find them and I've been staring at this for like 15 minutes,” posted a Reddit user. “Just found them, they blend in real well,” added another. “This is a great example of why hikers are encouraged to wear brighter colours when on a hike. It makes them more visible in case of an emergency,” joined a third. “That took some time,” wrote a fourth.

