Optical Illusion: Can you tell which ball is bigger - A or B?

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we frequently encounter optical illusions that deceive our brains into seeing something that is completely different from reality. One such image, shared on the Instagram page Optical Illusions, features two chequered balls of black and white colours. All you need to do is to decipher which one is bigger than the other.

Optical Illusion: Is ball A bigger than ball B?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

“What do you think?” reads the caption accompanying the optical illusion shared on Instagram. The optical illusion shows two balls, one positioned in the background and the other in the foreground. Your task is to determine which of the two balls appears larger. Are you up for the challenge? If yes, take a look at the optical illusion below.

What do you think about this optical illusion? Which ball appears bigger - A or B? While many found that ball B is smaller than ball A, some shared that both balls are of the same size.

Here’s how others reacted to the optical illusion:

An individual wrote, “Just gonna say B because there’s no reason to ask unless it’s a trick question.” “Seeing as they don’t exist except on a screen and we’re trying to be tricked by depth and they actually are the same distance away the back one appears bigger and that’s all that matters,” expressed another. A third commented, “The wall is bigger.” “Well, if you are talking about in the picture, they are the same size. But if this was real life 3 dimensions, A,” posted a fourth.

