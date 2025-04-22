Optical illusion: Only 1% with extraordinary focus can count all the turtles in this image

Optical illusions have long fascinated people, not just for their visual trickery, but for the way they challenge how our brains process information. These mind-bending visuals play on perception, often revealing how easily we can be misled by what we see. If you’re someone who enjoys brain teasers that require a sharp eye and a bit of patience, we’ve got a new challenge that’s guaranteed to leave you scratching your head. A tricky optical illusion showing turtles went viral on Facebook, challenging viewers to count them all.(Facebook/Dreame)

The turtle challenge

A Facebook page named Dreame shared a quirky and puzzling brain teaser that has caught the attention of internet. The image features nine large green turtles arranged neatly in a 3x3 grid. But don’t let the simplicity fool you—there’s more to this picture than meets the eye.

Hidden in plain sight are several smaller turtles, either perched on the backs of the larger ones or tucked away beside them. The challenge? Spot and count the total number of turtles in the image. It’s not as easy as it seems.

Check out the puzzle here:

Social media reacts

As expected, social media users are diving into the puzzle with intense focus, each offering their own answer—and defending it fiercely. Some claim to see as few as 10 turtles, while others count up to 18 or more.

“First I saw 9, then 12… now I’m not even sure what a turtle looks like anymore!” one user joked.

“This is driving me crazy, but I can’t stop looking!” said another.

Why we love these puzzles

Optical illusions like this aren’t just fun—they also give your brain a mini workout. They improve focus, observational skills, and sometimes even reveal how our minds fill in visual gaps when the information isn’t clear.

So, how many turtles do you see? Take a closer look—you might be surprised at how your answer changes the longer you stare.