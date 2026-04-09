‘Oracle’ effect: Mass layoffs force family in US to reverse migrate to India

A viral Reddit post has highlighted the urgent reality being faced by many expat tech workers following recent mass layoffs at Oracle. After the company eliminated 30,000 roles globally, one Indian expat couple shared their "wise yet difficult" decision to return to India as their 60-day grace period looms. The post has sparked a wave of support and practical advice on how to navigate the logistical and professional challenges of "reverse migration" on such a tight timeline.

A Reddit user shared that their spouse was impacted by the recent Oracle mass layoffs. (Representational image). (Pexels)

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“Spouse got laid off from Oracle. 60 days starts soon, hence returning to India. Any advice is appreciated!” a Reddit user wrote.

Also Read: Laid-off Oracle employee turns Uber driver, earns while planning new business: ‘No panic, no stress’

Explaining the situation, the person posted, “My spouse was recently impacted by the company-wide layoffs at Oracle USA. His 60-day grace period starts on 11th April 2026. No PERM, no I-140, so he can't renew his H1B.”

The expat continued, “I got laid off in October 2025, and have been out of a job ever since, and was awaiting my H4 visa. With advice from our legal counsel, and with no time left for anything to happen, we've made the difficult yet wise decision to return to India.”

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{{^usCountry}} “We plan to be back around July of this year. We've now switched gears to take steps to rebuild our lives in India. How have people charted their timeline professionally to land a job around the time they returned to India? How long does it take to land a job once we return?” the person asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We plan to be back around July of this year. We've now switched gears to take steps to rebuild our lives in India. How have people charted their timeline professionally to land a job around the time they returned to India? How long does it take to land a job once we return?” the person asked. {{/usCountry}}

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A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “60-day grace period ends on June 11th. Be mindful to leave at least a week before that, so it reflects your I-94, not a day before, which is considered an illegal stay.”

Another advised, “I got laid off at Amazon around the end of 2024 and had to return. I returned within the 60-day grace period (2/3 days before the 60 days). Around that time, while selling my stuff, I was also asking for a referral to Oracle... anyway, that is a different story. Start submitting your resume. If you have an Indian cell number, reflect that in the resume, so that recruiters get serious. The job market here is not good, but it is better than the US market. Depending on your skill set, expect 1-6 months. Tips: Prepare your resume with an Indian cell number. Network with people in India for reference.”

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Also Read: Oracle employee laid off after 34 years says layoffs may be driven by algorithm: ‘Quite a shock’

A third posted, “Try to get an offer from there itself. The best bet is through internal referrals, also by getting contacts through LinkedIn and asking them a favour to refer you. Companies with offices in India ask someone in the USA to refer you to a position in India. Best wishes.”

Oracle severance package for US employees:

According to documents viewed by Business Insider, the laid-off employees in the USA are set to receive four weeks' base salary. In addition, one week of severance for each additional year of employment. However, that number goes up to 26 weeks.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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