Orca beached at a shore in Alaska gets help from good Samaritans

In an amazing rescue attempt, a beached orca was successfully saved by a group of good Samaritans and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from a rocky shore in Alaska. The 13-year-old whale found itself beached after a high tide and was spotted by some people on a boat.

Danie Jay, Jen Tee and Aroon Duncanson quickly informed the NOAA about the whale and they responded with tips to keep it safe and alive. Duncanson shared a clip of the rescue operation on her Instagram profile with some information in the caption. “We heard there was a beached Orca, so we went out to find it. NOAA gave permission to help keep it wet and safe from animals until they arrived. So, we set up a water pump and used buckets to keep her wet until NOAA arrived. She was stuck for hours, until the tide came in,” it reads.

The trio was helped by Chance Strickland, the captain of a private yacht who helped to keep the whale alive by spraying water on it. Mr. Strickland could hear the orca calling out to killer whales swimming in the area, reports the New York Times.

“There was an earthquake earlier that day, far away, that they say may have caused a change in the tides. But we also saw some seals around the island where she was beached, so she could’ve been hunting and got stuck,” adds the caption.

The orca managed to return to the water once the tide came in. Its rescuers even named her Cassandra.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 1, the clip has garnered over 800 likes and several reactions. From praising the kind-hearted people to wishing a longer life for the rescued orca, people flooded the comments section with several thoughts. Many simply couldn’t stop appreciating the gesture shown by Duncanson and NOAA.

“Wow incredible! So glad you could help and she survived,” wrote an Instagram user. “What an experience! This is the best,” commented another. “Real heroes! Thank you so much,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON