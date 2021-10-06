Orphaned elephants stretch out their trunks to greet new friend. Watch

Every species has a different way to demonstrate their love for one another. Just like these elephants, who have a special way of welcoming a new member into their family. A post recently shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows just how.

One of the videos in the post opens to show a little elephant, named Kerrio entering a nursery and getting a warm welcome by the older ones there. They mark the beginning of their friendship by stretching out their trunks to show how she too is one of them.

“This is how we greet new rescues! From the moment little Kerrio stepped into the Nursery, she has been lovingly embraced by the rest of the herd. On her first day out, the other orphans immediately surrounded her, stretching out their trunks to show that she was now one of them,” details the caption.

The other video in the share shows some elephants from the herd staying close to their new friend.

Take a look at the videos which might just bring a smile to your face:

+

The video, since being shared, has garnered over 32,800 likes. It has also accumulated a ton of comments.

“She’s so little! But is in the best of hands and trunks! I think I’m going to have to adopt another baby,” wrote an individual. “I love it when the elephants purr and rumble to show their emotions. She looks to be in good protective ‘hands’,” remarked another. “Wow this is so beautiful to see. Very touching and one of the most BEAUTIFUL videos I have ever seen,” posted a third.

What do you think of this video? Did it make you smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON