Otter can't sleep without hugging kitten and Reddit can't stop aww-ing. Watch

The videos that show animals bonding with each other and never letting go of each other's sides are always heartwarming to watch. This video that was originally posted on YouTube a year ago and recently shared on Reddit, has gone viral for being one of the cutest depictions of such unexpected animal friendships.

A snippet from the original video has been shared on Reddit and it opens to show how a ginger kitten is sleeping peacefully. But right behind it, is a cute little otter who is seen holding the kitten tightly as it is sleeping. The otter, however, is seen to be awake and even makes eye contact with the camera as it closes in.

By the end of the video, viewers can clearly see that the otter, too, falls asleep while hugging the kitten. As its eyes close with sleepiness, the cute video comes to an end.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/aww around a day ago, this post has raked in more than 10,000 upvotes and several comments from animal lovers on the app.

Many took to the comments section to flaunt their pun game. “Significant otter!” commented a Redditor. “One of these things is not like the otter,” posted another. “My heart can't take the amount of cute,” posted a third. “Everybody needs a kitten to hug,” related a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

