‘Our story’: HOB founder Karishma Mehta pens note on controversy with People of India

Humans of Bombay (HOB) recently filed a case in Delhi High Court against People of India (POI) over protecting their intellectual property. The platform’s founder Karishma Mehta has now taken to Instagram to address the controversy around the case and also inform that the court has ‘upheld their contentions’.

The image shows Humans of Bombay (HOB) founder Karishma Mehta. (Instagram/@karimehta05)

In the post, she revealed that she drew inspiration from Humans of New York (HONY) and founded HOB to show how storytelling can positively impact a society. She also mentioned that the Delhi High Court issued ‘summons to the party in question’ because there was ‘substantial imitation,’ including the shots and writeups.

In the next few lines, she shared how 16 posts of POI got deleted over plagiarism when HOB reported it to Meta. “However, it didn’t stop the plagiarism, even after we tried to resolve the matter amicably. We were left with no option but to lean on legal counsel,” a part of the note reads.

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of HOB, restraining POI from using their ‘literary works and creative expressions.’

The note further reads, “The outcome of this case will set a precedent for the creator community, and will hopefully go a long way in safeguarding the original content that creators work so hard to build.”

“Our story,” wrote Humans of Bombay while sharing the message from Karishma Mehta.

Take a look at the entire note posted on Instagram here:

The post was shared a few minutes ago. It has since collected scores of likes. Many even dropped comments on the post. While some extended their support, others expressed their disagreement with her.

Check out how people reacted to this post by Humans of Bombay:

“Kudos to the team,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Kudos.”

“You have made a difference and that’s all that matters. HNY cannot post about the People Of India, taking inspiration is no crime, copying and posting stuff that is an intellectual property of a company is a crime. Kudos to all the amazing stories that you have posted and yes those matter,” commented a third.

A fourth wrote, “Let’s be honest here everyone. No one would like their entire work to be copied and pasted without even having a courtesy to give credit. I would not comment morally, but legally, HOB have every right to file a case.”

“Bruh you copied Humans of New York. Please don’t preach being an angel when you are nothing but hypocritical about this whole thing,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “In the interview you yourself said that the idea of HOB was something that you thought of. Didn’t you?”

