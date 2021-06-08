Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. ‘Been there’, say netizens
trending

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. ‘Been there’, say netizens

“Nova simply cannot decide where to put his new dragon. We've all been there,” commented a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The image shows Nova the kitty with his dragon toy.(Reddit)

Most of us have some kind of an object or a thing that we can’t have enough of. Whether on childhood or as an adult, some things occupy a special place in our hearts that makes us extremely concerned about the perfect place to keep it. Now, this Reddit video showing a fluffy kitty going through that same overwhelming stage may remind you of your special thing. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip gives a glimpse of Nova the kitty and a newly toy bought by his human. The video is definitely aww-worthy.

“Nova was very happy when I bought him home a dragon from the store,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with the feline carefully carrying a plush dragon toy in his mouth. As the video goes on, the kitty who seems to be very fond of his new toy, can’t quite decide a place to store his precious possession.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some six hours ago, the video has garnered almost 50,000 upvotes and several reactions. People flooded the comments section with love for the fluffy feline. Many resonated with the kitty’s confusion about the perfect place to put his new toy. Some simply thanked the kitty’s owner for gifting him such a nice dragon toy.

“That was very nice of you to get your lion a dragon,” wrote a Reddit user. “Nova simply cannot decide where to put his new dragon. We've all been there,” commented another. “’We’re going on an adventure now, Mr. Dragon’,” said a third while expressing Nova’s possible thoughts.

What do you think of this adorable video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video reddit
TRENDING NEWS

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP