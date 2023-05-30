Owls engage in fierce fight with bird that invaded their nest

A fierce battle between a wild kestrel and two wild owls was captured on camera. Shared online, the video shows how the owls attack the invader bird forcing it to leave their nest at the end. Though originally posted a year ago, the video has captured people’s attention once again after being re-shared on Reddit.

The image shows the owls protecting their nest from another bird. (YouTube/@Charter Group Birdcams)

Charter Group Birdcams, an Israel-based organisation that documents wild animals and birds for educational and research purposes, shared the video back in 2022. “Crazy!!!!! Wild kestrel attacks a pair of barn owls inside their nest and is lucky she escapes with her life!” they wrote as they posted the video.

The clip was recently re-shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Barn Owls fight off home invasion.” The video opens to show a kestrel entering the nest of the owls. As soon as it enters, the owls launch their attack to defend themselves and their eggs. The battle goes on for a while and finally the kestrel is forced to flee.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted some 18 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 28,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Looks like the one owl is whispering over the hawk's shoulder, ‘do you have any idea how messed up you are?’,” joked a Reddit user. “When the falcon started screaming all I could imagine him saying was ‘it’s a prank bro! I swear it was just a prank!’,” joined another. “The female owl looked at the camera at the end like what you thought was gonna happen?” added a third. “I just noticed the eggs she was protecting after a second watch of the video! No wonder they threw the smackdown,” wrote a fourth.