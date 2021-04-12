Owner offers job to man who broke into restaurant, wins praise from netizens

A post about a break in at a restaurant in the US has gone all kinds of viral on social media. The post, shared on Facebook, details how someone broke into the eatery at 4 am. However, it’s the lines addressed to the “would be robber who is clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues” that have won people’s hearts.

The post has been shared on Facebook by a restaurant named Diablo's Southwest Grill. Shared with images, the post details the break in at the restaurant.

“Our burritos are such a smash hit we’ve got people breaking in at 4am for their fix. So if ya see our door looking hurricane fabulous at Wheeler Rd this is why,” says the post.

The post then goes on to give a message to the person responsible for the incident.

“To the would be robber who is clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues... please swing by for a job application. There are better opportunities out there than this path you’ve chosen,” says the post. “No police, no questions. Let’s sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you’re on. Sincerely Carl,” concludes the share.

Shared on April 3, the post has garnered over 4,500 reactions and several comments. People found the gesture by the restaurant very moving. While some praised the owner’s initiative, others pointed out how society needs more understanding people like Carl.

“Very touched by your act of kindness! Very remarkable of you for offering this to the person or persons that had to be hungry, I pray that God continues to bless you and the business,” wrote a Facebook user. “I can truly say that this touched my heart. You are a very mature man. May God bless you in many ways,” commented another. “You are amazing. What a way to turn a negative into a positive,” said a third.

“Owner, thank you for your kindness. The world needs more people like you,” expressed a third.

