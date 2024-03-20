OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal’s advice to young founders: ‘Make mistakes often but…’

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal regularly shares posts on X to talk about his journey as an entrepreneur or people who helped him or to advise those starting their business endeavours. In one of his posts, he shared how young founders shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes. The image is taken from an episode on Shark Tank India where OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal spoke with two young founders. (X/@riteshagar)

“Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often, is what I tell young founders. I am always so enthused to mentor and guide young founders since they can quickly learn from my experience of starting up with no resources, and I am always happy to give back more to the startup community,” wrote Ritesh Agarwal. He wrapped up his post with a snippet from the reality show Shark Tank India 3, where he appears as one of the sharks - the term used for the judges on the show.

The video shows the OYO CEO speaking with two young pitchers on the show. He says he would be glad to join the pitchers because he thinks they are at the same place he was when he was about 20 years old.

Take a look at this post shared by Ritesh Agarwal:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 8,400 views. The share has further accumulated several likes and comments.

What did X users say about the OYO CEO's tweet?

"That's a great advice! Someone who isn't making mistakes isn't trying anything new," agreed an X user.

"We must normalize making mistakes. It states that you are trying so that you're making mistakes and learning from that," added another.

"Great advice! Learning from our mistakes is key to growth and success. Mentoring and guiding young founders is a wonderful way to share your experiences and help them avoid the same pitfalls. Keep inspiring!" expressed a third.

"Absolutely! Learning from mistakes is crucial for growth. Your willingness to mentor and give back to the startup community is commendable. Your experience and guidance will undoubtedly shape the future of many aspiring founders. Keep inspiring!" joined a fourth.

"OYO has been a game changer in the hospitality business. I have used OYO properties in Goa, which was professional; thank you for creating such a remarkable startup," wrote a fifth.