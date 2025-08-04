Paan stains on the streets of London spark backlash: ‘Indians doing their thing’

A video that shows paan stains on the streets of London has sparked backlash, with some people blaming migrant communities for the mess. Footage that has gone viral online shows red stains on dustbins and roads in the London borough of Harrow. A video of paan stains in Harrow, London has sparked backlash online (X/@harrowonline)

According to a report in Harrow Online, the stains are especially noticeable in Rayners Lane and North Harrow. Residents of Rayners Lane district say that these stains have become more and more common – particularly outside shops and takeaway restaurants that sell gutka and chewing tobacco products.

What is gutka?

Gutka is a chewing tobacco product widely consumed in India and other countries of the subcontinent. It is a commercially manufactured mixture that typically includes areca nut (also known as supari), tobacco, sweeteners and other additives. Typically packaged in small sachets, gutka is placed in the mouth and chewed to produce a mild stimulant effect.

And what are paan stains?

Paan stains refer to the reddish-brown marks that are the result of people spitting out the remains of chewed paan or gutka. These stains are often seen on public walls, staircases, pavements and buildings, especially in India where gutka is popular.

Why are Indians being blamed for the paan stains in London?

The popularity of gutka in India, coupled with the fact that London has a large migrant population of Indians, has led many viewers to surmise that Indians are to be blamed for the paan stains in London.

A look at the comments section of the video sums it up nicely. “Indians doing their thing,” read one comment on Instagram. “Start checking teeth while giving visa,” another person suggested.

Similar comments could be seen on X. “So what if we can't make India into England. We will turn England into India,” a person quipped sarcastically.

Other X users pointed out that paan stains are not new to the city. “Had been to England on work in 2005. Longing for some Indian food, went to London's Wembley and the moment I came out of the train and i saw pan/gutkha spit stains at the stairs and everywhere,” a user recalled.

Is the sale of gutka legal in the UK?

According to Harrow Online, there is no law prohibiting the sale of chewing tobacco in the UK. However, retailers must be registered with HMRC (His Majesty's Revenue and Customs) and follow strict regulations on storage and sales.