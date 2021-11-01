Paddington photobombs Hollywood film scenes with fan creations, tweets go viral

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A fan of Paddington movie has been posting images comprising Hollywood scenes where the bear is photoshopped. 
Paddington photoshopped in a scene from Shrek.(Twitter/@jaythechou)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:54 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

All of us have adored Paddington, the bear from a Hollywood movie with the same title. And it is amazing that the craze surrounding the talking teddy is still intact even after seven years of its release. A Twitter user proved this by posting a series of photoshopped pictures that comprise scenes from Hollywood films in which Paddington appears out of context adding a tinge of humour to them.

Named Jaythechou, the Twitter user has been posting these images for many days which was noticed by tweeple who seem to thoroughly enjoy them.

Take a look at this scene from the movie The Meg where Paddington ”photobombs”. To be precise, this was the 234th time when the Twitter user posted such an image which is numbered with each tweet:

Here is Paddington appearing in a snap from ‘The Possession’:

Seems the ‘Scream’ is because of the bear:

Netizens are loving these creations and even suggesting movie titles for Paddington’s next adventure.

“Please do Birdman,” wrote an individual. “Idea for a photo: Schindler’s List. Black and white photo and only Paddington’s red hat is red. Refer to the girl in the red coat motif throughout the movie,” commented another.

“What about 'The Flower of my Secret’?” tweeted a third.

What are your suggestions for the next tweet?

