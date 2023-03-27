Pakistani artists create Shah Rukh Khan's sand portrait, amaze netizens

Social media is flooded with people sharing different kinds of art that might leave you stunned. Now, another such artwork has taken over the Internet by storm. This time, it is a sand portrait of Shah Rukh Khan created by Pakistan's Rashidi artists group members from Balochistan.

Pakistani artist creates SRK's portrait.(Instagram/@Sameer Shoukat)

One of the Rashidi artists group members, Sameer Soukat, shared a photo of the sand portrait the group made on Pakistan's Gadani Beach on Instagram. The image shows an aerial view of Shah Rukh Khan's sand portrait. The artists added details in the sand and even wrote "SRK" at the bottom.

"The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani admin @zabiullahbaloc @petter.sameer @waheedhanif07 @its_kabeer_akbar @waheedhanif07," Sameer Soukat wrote as the caption of the picture.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared four days ago. Since then, it has been liked over 700 times, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people loved the portrait and left comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Splendid artwork." Another person added, "Superb, bro. You did really good." A third person added, "The King of India and Bollywood." "Well done," added a fourth. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.