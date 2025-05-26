Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistani flight’s close brush with disaster caught on camera: ‘Plane was thrown around violently’

ByHT Trending Desk
May 26, 2025 07:35 AM IST

Passengers on Flight FL-842 experienced terror as a sandstorm hit during landing, causing violent turbulence and zero visibility. 

A flight from Karachi to Lahore had a close brush with disaster on May 24 after getting caught in a sandstorm mid-air. Hair-raising footage shows the intense turbulence it faced while attempting to land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

A Karachi to Lahore flight experienced extreme turbulence on May 24(Instagram/@fl360aero)
A Karachi to Lahore flight experienced extreme turbulence on May 24(Instagram/@fl360aero)

What happened to the Fly Jinnah flight?

According to a report in Gulf News, the flight was operated by the private airline Fly Jinnah. While attempting to land in Lahore, it got caught in strong crosswinds which led to poor visibility and extreme turbulence.

Air Traffic Control reportedly asked the pilot of the Karachi to Lahore flight to abort landing attempts. The pilot was forced to turn around and fly back to Karachi.

Tense moments in cabin

 

Footage shared online shows how passengers on Flight FL-842 faced tense moments after the aircraft got caught in a sandstorm. Some people were seen holding onto their seats, while others were filmed praying.

“The landing seemed routine at first. But as soon as the wheels touched the ground, a powerful sandstorm engulfed the plane. Within seconds, we were airborne again. The next 10 to 12 minutes were some of the scariest of my life. The plane was being thrown around violently, visibility was zero, and it felt like we were caught in a cyclone,” said one passenger quoted by Gulf News.

ARY News reported that another flight from Islamabad to Lahore was also diverted to Karachi due to inclement weather.

These incidents occurred just a couple of days after an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar experienced turbulence due to extreme weather conditions. The flight was hit by a violent storm and hailstones near Pathankot and needed IAF assistance to land safely.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Pakistani flight’s close brush with disaster caught on camera: ‘Plane was thrown around violently’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On