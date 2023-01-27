Pakistani groom sings Kailash Kher, Shaan’s Chand Sifarish for bride, viral video wins hearts

Weddings are a grand affair, and people leave no stone unturned to make their special day memorable. From choosing their entry songs to planning a surprise for each other, people go to great lengths to make their wedding day unforgettable. Just like this Pakistani groom who sang a Bollywood song for his bride. Expectedly, the video attracted a lot of attention and is winning netizens’ hearts left, right and centre. It may have the same effect on you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by Sami Rasheed with the caption, “SubhanAllah.” It opens to show the bride Sehar Hayyat and the groom Sami Rasheed sitting in front of each other. The guests can be seen surrounding them. Sami is seen playing the guitar as he beautifully sings the romantic song Chand Sifarish from the film Fanaa. Towards the end, he takes a short pause, looks towards Sehar and says “Apko dekh ke waqai lag rha hai (Looking at you, I feel)” and continues singing the hook part of the song ‘Subhan Allah’. Sehar blushes at this moment and enjoys Sami’s special performance for her with a broad smile on her face.

The romantic number from Fanaa was sung by Kailash Kher and Shaan, penned by Prasoon Joshi, and composed by Jatin-Lalit. It was picturised on Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kajol.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on December 14, the video has received 2.9 million views and many likes. The share has also accumulated a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s what Instagram users posted in the comments section:

“Hayeeeee sooooo loving,” posted an individual. “Want someone to sing for me in this way,” expressed another. “Wowww just woww,” commented a third. “Can we please please please have a full legit cover of mujhe pyaar hua hai in your voice pleaseeeeeeeeeeee,” requested a fourth. Many also dropped love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail