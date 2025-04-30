Pakistani national claims he has Aadhaar card, Indian voter ID: ‘Humne vote bhi cast kiya’

A Pakistani man, asked to leave India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, has asked the government to reconsider its order while claiming he has an Indian voter ID, Aadhaar card and ration card. Osama, the Pakistani man leaving India via the Attari border, told news agency ANI that he has been living in India for the last 17 years. Osama, a Pakistani man, came to Indian in 2008(X/@ANI)

Asked if he has an Indian passport, Osama replied in the negative. He said that he came to India legally and is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree. The government directive ordering all Pakistani citizens to leave India has left him distressed, he said.

“I appeal to the government to give us some time. There are families that have been here for the last 20 years,” he said in Hindi.

“Humne vote bhi cast kara. Humare saare documents bhi yahan ke bane hain. Aadhaar card hai, election card hai, ration card hai humara (I have cast my vote here, I have an Aadhaar card, election card, ration card. I have completed my Class 10th and 12th here, what will I do there? What is my future there?)" the Pakistani man told ANI.

Osama’s claims about holding an Aadhaar card and voting in India has left people shocked. His video has gone viral with 1.6 mi

“Can’t believe it! He got to vote! How??” asked one X user. “The guy has Pakistani passport and Indian Aadhaar card and PAN card. I didn’t know we offered such special services in India,” another wrote.

Pakistani citizens leave India

Pakistani citizens continue to leave India following the Indian government's decision to cancel the visas of those who are currently in the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indian tourists.

The Pakistani nationals who are currently returning via the Attari border are pleading for leniency from the Indian government, stating that they are being punished due to the Pahalgam attack.

Osama, too, asked for leniency while criticizing the Pahalgam terrorist attack.