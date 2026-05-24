Pakistani woman says corporate culture makes employees feel guilty for taking leave: ‘Rest needs justification’

A Pakistani woman has sparked a conversation on corporate culture after sharing why many employees feel guilty even when they use leaves that are officially allowed to them.

A Pakistani woman shared how corporate culture made workers feel anxious about taking leave. (Instagram/withmaheer )

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Taking to Instagram, Maheer shared a video in which she spoke about the anxiety many working professionals experience before taking time off. She said, “Why do corporate jobs make you feel guilty for using the leaves you are literally allowed to take? I am taking a paid leave on Eid day 3, and the funniest part is, I've already planned all my work around it. I'll finish everything before the leave. I'm not disappearing randomly. I'm literally using one of my allowed leaves. So, why do I still feel guilty?”

She added that many corporate employees would relate to the pressure of having to justify rest. “And I know so many corporate employees understand this feeling. That weird anxiety before taking a leave, that feeling that you need to overexplain yourself, that guilt like you're disappointing someone just because you want one day for yourself,” she said.

‘Rest needs justification’

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Maheer said corporate culture often makes employees believe that taking a break is something that must be earned rather than treated as a normal part of work life. “And I think corporate culture slowly conditions you into feeling like rest needs justification,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Maheer said corporate culture often makes employees believe that taking a break is something that must be earned rather than treated as a normal part of work life. “And I think corporate culture slowly conditions you into feeling like rest needs justification,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She further added, “But recently, I realized something. At the end of the day, this is my job. I care about my work, I try my best, I do everything responsibly, but my entire existence cannot revolve around productivity. And taking a leave on Eid does not make me lazy, irresponsible, or unserious about my career.”

Maheer said many people struggle with what she described as “toxic guilt” around resting. “I think a lot of us are struggling with this toxic guilt around resting. Like we constantly need to earn our right to pause. I think I'll talk more about corporate guilt and burnout in another reel because I know so many people feel this,” she said.

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(Also read: Pakistani woman shares experience of 10-hour layover in Mumbai: ‘Had an amazing time’)

The clip was shared with the caption, “corporate culture really convinces you that resting is something you need to earn first.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip has garnered a few reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is exactly how I feel every time I apply for leave.” Another said, “The overexplaining part is so real.” A third commented, “Paid leaves are part of our rights, not a favour.” Another user wrote, “Corporate guilt is honestly exhausting.” Someone else added, “Rest should not come with shame.” Another reaction read, “This needs to be said louder.” A user also said, “Workplaces need to normalise people taking their own leaves.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)