Pakistani woman shares about riding a cab with female driver, says she felt safe

Most of us are accustomed to seeing male drivers when taking a cab. We barely ever see female employees, despite the fact that they work for various cab service apps. As a result, when a woman in Lahore encountered a female taxi driver, she was compelled to tell others about her experience.

On Twitter, Khadija (@SyedaaKhadija) shared her positive experience travelling in a cab with a female driver in Pakistan's Lahore. According to Rukhsana's profile on the Uber app, she has been a driver for a year and has completed more than 2,136 journeys, earning her a rating of 4.94.

In the post's caption, Khadija wrote, "Y'all, I can't describe in words how happy I was in this ride. She was soooooooooo sweet, and bro, her driving skills." In the same tweet, she further added, "This was the first time I had a female driver, and man trust me when I say that this was the first time I took a nap in my uber ride, knowing I was safe."

This post was shared on February 18. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 5,000 and has several comments.

Here are a few comments:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Girllll I'm lucky enough to ride two times with her, and when I found her for the second time almost after 7-8 months I told her about the past experience, and I sat in front with her I hope to meet her again someday. I'm so proud of her." "More Power to such Strong women out there. May Allah bless them with a lot of strength, Ameen," added another. A third posted, "I also ride with her. Really very nice lady. Have a great discussion with her."