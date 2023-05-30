Home / Trending / Palatable experiment or epic fail? Gulab jamun with dahi divide foodies

Palatable experiment or epic fail? Gulab jamun with dahi divide foodies

By Arfa Javaid
May 30, 2023

The video shared on Instagram shows gulab jamun being served with dahi. It has divided foodies.

Just when we believe that every conceivable fusion food has been explored, the Internet serves up a new one. This time it is gulab jamun paired with curd. Yes, you read that right! As bizarre as it sounds, the shopkeeper claims that it is their second most famous dish. While many termed it as the ‘worst combination ever made,’ others expressed that it ‘tastes really good’.

This unusual food combination of gulab jamun and dahi has divided people. (Instagram/@youtubeswadofficial)

“Will you ever try this combination?” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by food vlogger Gaurav Wasan. The video shows an individual preparing a plate of this fusion dish. He serves curd alongside a gulab jamun. Further in the video, Wasan reveals that the dish is priced at 50 per plate.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on May 13 on Instagram. Since then, it has been viewed over 8.7 lakh times. The video has also received 26,300 likes and a flurry of responses from people.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Worst combination ever made,” posted an individual. Another added, “Never.” “Use me as a dislike button,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “This is absolutely the wrong combination. Probiotic k sath fried and sweet too. Absolutely wrong.” An Instagram user wrote, “I can imagine this would taste like jalebi and dahi!” “It tastes really good,” joined another.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

