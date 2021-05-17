Home / Trending / ‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan
‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan

Yashraj Mukhate's ‘Papa Ki Pari’ track has won over many.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 11:41 AM IST
A still from Yashraj Mukhate's new video. (Instagram/Yashraj Mukhate)

Yashraj Mukhate has given us many peppy tracks like ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ and more. Now he’s shared a new video, this one inspired by comedian Zakir Khan. The video is already collecting lots of likes on Instagram and chances are it’ll make you smile as well.

Simply titled ‘Papa Ki Pari’, the video shows Mukhate singing a few lines followed by a scene from one of Khan’s stand-up performances. It’s yet another track that you’ll end up humming.

Watch the video below:

Shared some 15 hours ago, the video has collected over 2.8 lakh likes already. The comments section of the post is flooded with comments appreciating the video.

“You are a genius at composing addictive melodies,” wrote an individual. “Listening to this on loop,” posted another. “Bas ab yahi chalta rahega dimag mein (Now, this will stay in my mind),” wrote a third. “This guy is so awesome,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this short track? Did you enjoy it?

