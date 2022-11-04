Paraglider's quick thinking helps to save woman's life. Netizens call him a hero

In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see a paraglider saving a drowning woman. Cristiano Piquet, a resident of Miami, was out to enjoy his Sunday, but when he saw some splashes in the water, he soon realised that it could be someone who needed help. After realising, Piquet swiftly glided into the field and ran to the woman's aid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the short clip that he shared on the social media site, Piquet informed his followers that he was out for a paragliding session on Sunday, and that's when he came across a drowning woman. Immediately, he lands in the middle of a field and rushes to rescue the woman. Later, when he pans the camera towards the woman, you can see her holding on to her car as she cannot move. Finally, with the help of rescue personnel, they are able to carry out the woman from the water.

Take a look at Cristiano Piquet helping the drowning woman here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 34,000 times and has more than 2000 likes and several comments as well. Many Instagram users appreciated his quick thinking. One person in the comments wrote, "Cristiano, my friend, you are a true hero, brother!! You saved that woman's life." Another person said, "Thank you, my friend, for your heart. May the Lord continue to keep you like this." A third person said, "Certainly, God put you in the right place and the right moment. God bless you."