Paramore invites little fan to join them on stage, audience cheers on

The dream of sharing the stage with your favourite singers is one that resonates deeply with many. The mere thought of standing alongside our musical idols, basking in the limelight and belting out songs together, ignites a spark of excitement and fills our hearts with boundless joy. For a young Paramore fan, her dream of singing on stage with her favourite band became a reality in the most amazing way. At the band's concert in Houston, the young fan was holding up a placard that caught the attention of none other than the band’s lead singer, Hayley Williams. Within a few moments, the little girl was on stage, singing alongside the singer.

Rock band Paramore fulfils a 9-year-old girl’s dream by inviting her to the stage. (Instagram/@majicallynews)

“The look on her sweet little face says it all. It doesn’t cost us anything to be kind! Thank you, Hayley Williams,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show Williams on stage talking about the sweet fan holding up the placard. The text on the placard reads, “Pick me. I’m 9. All I want to sing is Misery Business.” Williams responds by inviting her to join the band on stage, resulting in thunderous cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video shared on Instagram to know what happens next:

The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has since then accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and close to 12,000 likes. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“That little girl is gonna have the confidence to take on the world after singing in front of a stadium,” posted an individual. Another added, “The positive ripples this created could change the whole world.” “Super sweet!” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “Ok, my heart when she was asked if she wanted to sing. Her little face.” “That is so amazing. This just made my day. Another of many reasons why I love Paramore,” shared a fifth. A sixth expressed, “That made her night, memory for the rest of her life, awesome job Paramore.” What are your thoughts on this video?

