Man proposes during Taylor Swift concert, netizens love it

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour started in March and it was a big hit since the first show. Since the tour was announced, many fans flocked to buy tickets. Till now, the various tours in different cities have seen many big and small moments by both audience and Taylor Swift. Now, another clip from a Eras tour in Pittsburgh is going viral. It shows a man proposing to his girlfriend while Taylor Swift was singing her popular song Love Story. Man proposes during Taylor Swift concert,(Instagram/@Lexis Rose Hershey)

How did the proposal happen?

In a video shared by Instagram user Lexis Rose Hershey, she shares how her brother in law came into the concert and surprised his girlfriend. As the crowd is singing Love Story, he gets down on one knee to propose her. People around the couple celebrate for them by cheering and clapping. In the caption of the post, Hershey wrote, “My brother-in-law pulled off the best surprise ever at the Eras tour last weekend. Soooo happy for them!!”

Take a look at the proposal video here:

This video was shared on June 25. Since being posted on social media, it has been viewed more than 14 million times. The clip has also received over 1.3 million likes. Many also took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people are saying about this clip:

An individual commented, “when it comes to such videos, I always tear up seeing the people around the couples who are sooooo happy for them. In this one, the guy who turns the girl around to witness the proposal has my heart!” A second added, “It's the jump over the railing for me !! Congratulations!! He nailed that proposal !!” A third wrote, “Congratulations to the couple! May life bless them.” Many others reacted to the clip using heart and smiley emojis. What do you think about this video?