Parents dancing to Asha Bhosle's song will make you say aww. Watch

Published on Feb 17, 2023 04:37 PM IST

An adorable video shows a couple dancing and singing to an Asha Bhosle song. The sweet clip will tug at your heartstrings.

Parents dance to Asha Bhosle's song at a family function.(Instagram/@Rupesh)
Social media is a place where we come across several videos. And some of these clips simply tug at our heartstrings. Recently, another adorable video has gone viral on Instagram. The short video shows a couple dancing at a family function on the song Tere Haathon Mein Pehna Ke Chudiyan from the film Jaani Dushman.

In a video shared by an Instagram user named Rupesh, you can see his parents dancing to the song. The woman is wearing a lehenga while her husband is dressed in a suit. Both of them are adorably dancing on the stage. People around them are watching them in awe.

This video was shared a while back. Since being posted, it has been viewed by more than three lakh people. The share also has more than 20,000 likes and several comments.

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "They're cutest. You're the luckiest to have such parents, mann!" Another person added, "You are so lucky. You have such cute energetic parents." "Uff Uncle Aunty ko nazar na lage," posted a third. A fourth person added, "Such a cute couple." Many others have reacted using heart emojis in the comments.

asha bhosle dance
