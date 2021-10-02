Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Parents dress 5-month-old daughter in different traditional Indian attire. Here’s why
trending

Parents dress 5-month-old daughter in different traditional Indian attire. Here’s why

Published on Oct 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The image shows 5-month-old Payana.(Instagram/@travelories)
By Trisha Sengupta

Chandana and Sunil, parents to a cute 5-month-old girl Payana C S, are on a mission to create a very special photo shoot involving their daughter. There is a chance that after knowing about their intentions you will end up saying “how adorable” and that too repeatedly. They want to create a series of pictures of their daughter dressed in traditional attire from 28 states and eight union territories of India.

They have already shared the first four images of the series on their joint Instagram page called travelories. They are sharing the images under the hashtag #Dekhoapnadesh.

“Dekhoapnadesh Our Daughter is Himachali today. We are celebrating her every month by dressing her up in the traditional dresses of Indian States,” they wrote and shared this sweet image:

RELATED STORIES

The next post shows her dressed in the traditional white Kerala silk saree with golden border:

“Our Daughter is Telugu ammayi today!” they wrote in the third post and shared this image:

In the fourth image, the little one is seen showcasing the iconic red-white sari of West Bengal.:

The images of Payana were also shared by Indian tourism on their official Instagram page and they received lots of love online. Many wrote how she looks absolutely adorable. Talking about that, the toddler’s father shared that they were happy to see her pictures being shared and hope that she will feel the same when she grows up.

“We feel happy and we wish these images inspire people to travel and promote our rich Indian heritage and culture of India,” her parents told HT. They added that they are also looking forward to suggestions from people about the dresses of different states.

What are your thoughts on the posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Air hostess turns empty flight into dance floor while grooving to Touch It

Firefighters free tiny kitten stuck inside a pipe to reunite it with human

This 21-yo is empowering prisoners by recycling temple waste into sculptures

IIFA shares ‘spot the difference’ post featuring Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP