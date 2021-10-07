Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Parents, neighbours arrange special surprise for jeep-loving birthday boy. Watch
trending

Parents, neighbours arrange special surprise for jeep-loving birthday boy. Watch

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST
This birthday boy waves at one of the jeep drivers in the video. Screengrab
By Shreya Garg

To have good neighbours - the ones who stand by you in both your good and bad times - is indeed a blessing. However, to have neighbours who go out of their way to make your day a little more special are keepers in the real sense of the word. A video recently shared on Twitter captures one such instance of kindness of neighbours. The clip involves a little boy, his family and a fleet of jeeps.

“Phoenix's birthday dreams came true yesterday, thanks to the kindness of a neighbor, whom we hadn't even met yet! There is still good in this world," reads the caption of the post shared on Twitter. “Boy LOVES jeeps so his neighbor and parents arranged for a fleet of jeeps to drive by!,” further reads the caption that is shared with emoticons of balloon and a partying face. The post also gives credit to Mc.zibaie for the video.

The video opens to show the birthday boy watching a fleet of jeeps passing by with utmost fascination. In the background, the family is heard exclaiming with joy.

Take a look at this video which may just brighten up your day:

RELATED STORIES

+

Since being shared, the video has collected over 13,100 views and many wonderful comments. “This is so WONDERFUL, made his day!,” wrote one user. “Awww ! This is awesome ! Happy birthday, Phoenix!,” commented another with many emoticons of balloon, cake, and gift boxes.

What do you think of this video? Did it make you smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
birthday boy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ranveer Singh loves kid’s rendition of his song, Deepika Padukone reacts

Cat happily high-fives humans at the gym. 'Productivity booster,' say tweeple

Orphaned elephants stretch out their trunks to greet new friend. Watch

Cyclists free dog’s head from plastic bottle, its joy knows no bounds. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP