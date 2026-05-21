Parents’ wholesome reaction to son's Google job announcement wins hearts. Watch

A heartfelt video showing parents reacting emotionally after their son revealed that he had landed a job at Google has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by Harnav Singh, who works in Product Management at Google in Gurugram. The video captured the moment he shared “two pieces of good news” with his parents.

Harnav Singh works in Product Management at Google in Gurugram. (Instagram/@harnavsingh07)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video begins with Harnav telling his parents that he finally got a job. His father immediately congratulates him with a simple “mubarakan,” while his mother hugs him tightly in excitement. Harnav then asks them to guess the company where he got placed. Without hesitation, his mother responds, “Google?”

He quickly confirms, saying, “Yes, Google,” prompting his mother to ask in disbelief, “Really?” before hugging him once again. His father also reacts playfully, slapping him lightly in excitement while smiling proudly.

The emotional moment continued as Harnav’s mother became teary-eyed and said, “Remember one thing, I said wherever Shere (Harnav) gets a job, it’s going to be good and of his choice. Yeh meri gut feeling si.”

In the caption accompanying the post, Harnav wrote, “Their reaction > my achievement. Made my parents smile a little bigger.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to Harnav Singh. The article will be updated once a response is received. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to Harnav Singh. The article will be updated once a response is received. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also Read: An unexpected AI development stole the spotlight from Google I/O. Here’s what)

Social media reactions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and emotional reactions.

“Uncle ji’s happiness is at its peak with the kutta x 3. too good, your parents are so cute!” one user commented.

“Cherish this always. the reaction of yr parents is a blessing,” wrote another.

“Sweetest thing I saw today. congratulations harnav,” another user said.

Several users also related the video to their own experiences.

“Exact example of father being a father, he is so happy, he is so proud, but he doesn’t know how to express. He doesn’t even know that should he cry,” one user commented.

“My mom reacted same when I got into Amazon and its truly the bessssst feeling,” shared another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another comment read, “Loved the way she hugged and said haye mera bacha and his dad saying k*tta. This is how fathers and mothers are different; each one has their own way of expressing love.”