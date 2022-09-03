Parrot showcases amazing bicycling skills, viral video wows netizens

Parrots are extremely talented and great learners. Pet parents frequently post videos of their birds doing marvelous things that leave people both amazed and amused. And one such video is this one on Instagram that shows a parrot pedaling a bicycle.

The video was posted on an Instagram account with the username @mauiconure and it is dedicated to a parrot named Maui. With more than 74,000 followers, the bio of the page reads that Maui, a Pyrrhura, is the 'CEO of Biker Bird Club’.

The video is posted with a caption that reads, "He loves his bike because it means seeds. He's always looking for it so I have to hide it." The video opens to show a text insert which is a question asked by another Instagram user. It reads, "Does Maui love his bike and just gets on it randomly?" It shows the parrot climbing the bike and pedaling it forward.

Watch the wholesome video here:

The video was posted on August 22 and soon it garnered more than 39,000 likes from Instagram users. The viral video prompted several users to post comments on Instagram.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Fancy! No beak!" Another asked, "Love it! Wanna buy one for my conure, Maui's is the small or the big one?" "Love his bike… Training wheels and all! How absolutely adorable," expressed a third. A fourth user posted, "LOL! I love Maui! He’s one of a kind!"

