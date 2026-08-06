Parul Gulati admits she's not earning 40k/night from Goa Airbnb: ‘Reality hit me’

Two years ago, actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati revealed that she has bought a house in Goa which she plans to put up on Airbnb. The founder of Nish Hair estimated an income of ₹40,000 per night from the homestay.

Parul Gulati is an actress and entrepreneur who owns a homestay in Goa.

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“I bought [a house] in Goa. Usko main Airbnb pe daalungi. Ghar se paisa kamaugi,” Gultai told podcaster Sharan Hegde in 2024.

Asked about the rental yield, the 31-year-old had confidently replied: “That Airbnb I can make per day 40,000 because it's a 2BHK.”

Then vs now

Today, she is more cognizant of reality. Parul Gulati recently appeared again on Sharan Hegde’s podcast, where she admitted that her house is not generating the amount of money she assumed it would. In fact, it’s not even bringing in half of what she thought.

Located in Goa’s Nerul, Gulati’s Airbnb — called Malkin House — is a luxurious two-bedroom villa that comes with a private pool and garden.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite its posh location and well-appointed interiors, the villa is not commanding a rent of ₹40,000 per night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite its posh location and well-appointed interiors, the villa is not commanding a rent of ₹40,000 per night. {{/usCountry}}

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Parul Gulati admitted that she did not take into consideration factors like competition and off-season when she made the prediction.

“As I said on your podcast that I will charge 45k a night, reality hit me because back then there weren't so many villas, so many luxury villas. Over 4-5 years, there are way more properties,” she told Sharan Hegde.

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“I did not understand an off-season or a peak season very well. It's my first time, first rodeo. So, they were promising 45k. Right now, we are charging 11k,” she further acknowledged, claiming that Malkin House commands a rent of ₹11,000 per night.

Homestays in Goa

Gulati’s experience reflects the supply vs demand dilemma that many homestay owners are currently facing in Goa, arguably the country’s most popular holiday destination.

(Also read: ₹40,000 a day">Actress Parul Gulati slammed for buying house in Goa, turning it into Airbnb rental for ₹40,000 a day)

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Last year, the Goa government had also raised concerns over unregistered homestays operating out of residential buildings, according to the In

“There is a growing concern among Goans regarding illegal homestays in buildings and unregistered homes and estates. This unregulated activity is causing anxiety among the residents and raising concerns of safety, security and infrastructure strain. In buildings, if there are 50 flats, ten are given on rent for short-term holidays. No one keeps a track of who moves in and out. They drink in the common spaces [of the building complex]…play loud music,” BJP MLA Michael Lobo had said in the legislative assembly.