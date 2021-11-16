Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Passenger falls between platform and train, alert pointman saves his life. Watch

The video captures the quick actions of the pointsman's in saving a person's life.
The image is taken from the video of a pointsman saving a man.(Twitter/@drmmumbaicr)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 04:43 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A pointsman is being hailed as a hero for his prompt actions that resulted in saving a man’s life. A video, shared on Twitter, captures the incident that took place at Kalyan station. There is a chance that after seeing the clip you will applaud the pointsman too.

“Pointsman of Kalyan station @drmmumbaicr saved the life of a passenger.on 14.11.2021 As 02321up left at Kalyan station at 11.54 hrs, Pointsman Shri Shivji Singh noticed a passenger falling between the platform and the train. The pointsman immediately helped him and saved his life,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

RELATED STORIES

The department, while replying to their own post, also added, “Appeal that passengers should not try to board or alight in moving trains.”

Different Twitter handles dedicated to various stations of the Indian Railways often share videos showcasing people’s brave actions in saving lives of others. Just like this incident that took place last month where a constable saved the life of an elderly woman who fell down while trying to board a moving train.

Different divisions of Indian Railways also regularly remind people to not board or de-board a moving train.

