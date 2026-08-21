Passenger praises Qatar Airways cabin crew for helping elderly traveller: ‘Small acts of kindness make big difference’

A Qatar Airways cabin crew member’s thoughtful gesture towards an elderly passenger has won appreciation online after a fellow traveller shared the heartwarming moment on social media. The passenger praised the flight attendant for going beyond routine service and ensuring that the elderly man, who had difficulty walking, remained comfortable throughout the journey.

A flight attendant had won praise online after showing patience and care towards an elderly passenger who struggled to walk. (Instagram/afrideen_official_ig)

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(Also read: Indian student praises Qatar Airways over free food coupons during Doha layover: ‘Feeling acknowledged’)

Taking to Instagram, Mohammed Afrideen shared a video from his Qatar Airways flight from Sharjah to Doha, highlighting the crew member’s patience and compassion.

He shared the clip with the caption: “Today, while traveling with Qatar Airways from Sharjah to Doha, I witnessed something truly beautiful. One cabin crew member took special care of an elderly gentleman who had difficulty walking. She spoke with patience, kindness, and a warm smile, making him feel comfortable and respected throughout the journey. This is the true meaning of excellent service—not just doing a job, but showing humanity, compassion, and care. My sincere appreciation and congratulations to the Qatar Airways team for having such wonderful staff. Small acts of kindness make a big difference.”

Flight attendant responds to viral moment

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{{^usCountry}} The video also reached the flight attendant featured in the clip. Identifying herself as Eya Chhaider, she responded in the comments and said she had no idea that the interaction had been filmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video also reached the flight attendant featured in the clip. Identifying herself as Eya Chhaider, she responded in the comments and said she had no idea that the interaction had been filmed. {{/usCountry}}

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“What a beautiful surprise to come across this video. I’m the flight attendant you captured in this very special moment, looking after the lovely elderly gentleman. I never knew someone was filming, which makes seeing it now even more meaningful to me. At Qatar Airways, we strive for excellence in everything we do, but for me, it’s the little moments of human connection that make this job truly special. Making our passengers feel welcomed, comfortable, and genuinely cared for is more than just part of my job—it’s something I truly cherish. Thank you for capturing this moment and sharing it. It brought back such a warm feeling, and I’ll always be grateful to have this memory,” she wrote.

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Watch the clip here:

Social media users praise the gesture

The post has drawn reactions from users who appreciated the crew member’s approach towards the elderly passenger.

(Also read: Indian founder aboard Qatar Airways flight records pilot’s diversion announcement amid Iran retaliation)

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One user wrote, “This is what true hospitality looks like.” Another commented, “Small gestures can leave a lasting impact.” A third person said, “Kindness like this deserves appreciation.” Echoing similar sentiments, another user added, “Going beyond duty with genuine care.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)