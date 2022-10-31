Passenger receives handwritten note from IndiGo pilot after requesting cricket match’s score, airline reacts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 31, 2022 05:12 PM IST

The passenger’s tweet about receiving a handwritten note from the pilot after requesting a cricket match’s score has created a buzz.

The image shows the handwritten note a passenger received from the pilot after requesting a cricket match’s score.(Twitter/@vikramgarga)
ByTrisha Sengupta

People asking others for cricket scores while travelling is an entirely common sight. What, however, is not so common is someone doing so while travelling in a plane. Turns out, cricket fan Vikram Garga did just that during the match between India and South Africa in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. And now, his tweet about the response he received from the pilot is creating a buzz.

“India lost today but ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update. #momentsthatmatter,” Garga tweeted along with a picture of the note. The image shows the score of the match written on an IndiGo napkin.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has received close to 550 likes. The share has also been re-tweeted several times. Netizens took to the comments section to post their reactions. The tweet also received a comment from IndiGo. “Hi, we're glad to see this. We wish to see you on board soon again,” they wrote.

An individual expressed that the pilot also deserves a shoutout for their gesture. “Epic... The pilot and also @IndiGo6E deserve a shout out,” they wrote. Another person posted the word “Cricket” along with a heart emoticon.

