Passenger removed from American Airlines flight after heated exchange with cabin crew

A passenger on an American Airlines flight was asked to get off the plane. Reason? He constantly complained about a fellow traveller hogging the overhead bin space with too many bags. Another passenger recorded the incident on camera and shared the video on social media.

The passenger was kicked out of an American Airlines flight after he argued with a cabin crew member over locker space. (Reddit/@Cool_Disaster2484)

In the video, the man, in a yellow t-shirt with his hair in a top knot, is heard saying, “This guy put his luggage up here, now we don’t have any space,” as other passengers continue to board the plane. “He’s got no space. Look,” he remarked, gesturing towards the passenger sitting across the aisle.

A cabin crew member quickly intervened and said, “Sir, I’m going to ask one more time. You need to stop with this whole luggage situation,” pointing his finger in the passenger’s face.

To this, the passenger said, “You point your finger at me one more time, I’m calling the police.”

Towards the end, an airline employee asks the woman with the man if she intends to stay on the flight. “No I’m going with him,” the woman says. The man then stood up, removed his bags from the storage bin above his seat, and walked out of the plane.

“Guy freaks out over overhead storage on flight and gets himself kicked off the plane,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Reddit community ‘Public Freakout’ by a user ‘Cool_Disaster2484’.

In the description of the video, the Reddit user wrote, “Ironically, he had like four big bags on the overhead bins. I left out the horrendous racist comments he made to the gentleman who put his luggage in the overhead bin.”

The video was shared four days ago on Reddit. Over 8,300 people upvoted this video. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“‘You pointed your finger at me!’ (as he points his finger at the flight attendant),” posted a Reddit user.

Another added, “I’m surprised he didn’t cross his arms and stay in his seat until the cops came.”

“I don’t understand what he’s so pissy about? His bags are already overhead? Who cares what the guy across the aisle does with his own?” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I feel so bad for that flight attendant. Seemed like a very nice person.”

“Doesn’t make sense. He was losing his cool about the available space when his stuff was stowed away already?” wrote a fifth.

