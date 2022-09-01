Passenger stuffs foreign currency worth 41 lakh in lehenga buttons, gets busted at Delhi Airport

Every now and then, authorities take to social media handles to share stories of how some people implement unusual ways to smuggle illegal things from one place to another. The latest inclusion in that list is a video by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that shows how a passenger tried smuggling foreign currency by stuffing the notes inside the buttons of lehengas.

“Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. ₹41lakh) concealed in “Lehenga Buttons” kept inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Central Industrial Security Force’s official Twitter handle.

Take a look at the video that shows officials taking the money out from the buttons.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. ₹41lakh) concealed in “Lehenga Buttons” kept inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY #Alertness@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/QHul4Q1IXr — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 30, 2022

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered close to 5,300 views and counting. The share has also received over 150 likes. People reacted to the video with different comments. “Well-done #CISF soldier. Proud @CISFHQrs. You are providing security in India's busiest airport with such promptness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Super crackdown,” expressed another. “Congratulations to the vigilant CISF team. "Great job,” expressed another. “Amazing job by the team,” commented a third.