Passenger witnesses northern lights from a plane. Watch stunning video

Northern lights are a coveted experience for many. Travelers often travel to different locations to catch a glimpse of the breathtaking green lights. There are many videos as well on the Internet that showcase the beauty of them. Now, a video going viral shows how a pilot told their passengers that they could witness the aurora borealis from the flight.

Passenger witnesses northern lights from plane.(Instagram/@RachelLevin)

In a video shared by Instagram user Rachel Levin, you can see her on a flight. Behind her, you can hear the pilot announcing that there could be a chance to see the northern lights from the plane. Later in the clip, Rachel Levin shows these lights from her window seat.

This video was shared on xx. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The share has also received close to 26,000 likes. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That's so cool." A second added, "OMG, you are so lucky. This is on my bucket list." A third shared, "This is so cool. I'm so jealous." "That's so prettyyy," expressed a fifth.

