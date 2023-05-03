Northern lights make a rare appearance in Ladakh due to a solar storm. Watch

Ladakh is known for its beauty of mountainous regions, valleys, lakes, and so much more. And now, another stunning view has been added to this list. In an extremely rare occurrence, the northern lights lit up the skies of Ladakh. Yes, you read that right. Northern lights in Ladakh.(Twitter/@Indian Institute of Astrophysics )

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) shared a video where they recorded this phenomenon in Ladakh. In a tweet, they shared, "#Aurora from #Ladakh! This is a time-lapse of the sky taken by a 360 deg camera at #Hanle on 22/23 April night. You can see the aurora lights due to an intense geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth. It is extremely rare to see aurora at such a low latitude!"

As per Wageesh Mishra, Assistant Professor at IIA, "At 11:42 PM on April 21, the Sun launched a coronal mass ejection towards the Earth. This CME (speed of 500-600 km/s) was associated with an M1 class solar flare. The CME arrived at Earth late on April 23 at 10 PM. This geoeffective CME led to an excellent night for auroral activity. The aurora came to lower-than-usual latitudes overnight, leading to rare sightings from Europe, China & Ladakh in India. Such a severe geomagnetic storm last occurred in 2015."

