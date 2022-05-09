Passengers applaud mother-son pilot duo as he flies her for first time. Watch

Right in time for Mother's Day 2022, Indigo Airlines has taken to their Facebook page in order to post a short video that has left many inspired and with a smile on their face. In this video, one can see how a mother and son duo are standing on a flight, where not one but both of them are wearing the uniform of a pilot.

Netizens have been left impressed with this video as it goes on to show how the son has now become a pilot after 24 years of seeing his mother flying him. This flight happens to be the first one where the tables have turned and he is flying the aircraft and his mother is going to be in the passenger seat. He takes this opportunity to let the passengers of his aircraft know of this beautiful moment in his life and they applaud him as well.

Can be seen hugging his mother and having had a beautiful bouquet of roses on this special occasion. Indigo Airlines took to Facebook in order to share this video with a caption that clarifies, “What’s better than a mother-son pilot duo on Mother’s Day? Note: The son was operating the flight and the mother travelled as a passenger.”

Take a look at this video right here:

The video has gone all kinds of viral and received more than 3.2 lakh likes on it so far. It has also prompted people to post several heartwarming and appreciative comments to mark this joyous occasion in the lives of this mother son-pilot duo.

“What more than this can a mother expect? Great gesture from this pilot son,” posted an individual. A second Facebook user took to the comments section to write, “Wow what a beautiful scene. We can see the shining face of a proud mother. God bless you both.”

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video shared by Indigo Airlines?