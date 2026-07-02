‘Passion doesn’t always pay bills’: West Bengal guard’s melodious singing highlights duty vs dreams

A West Bengal security guard’s unexpected musical moment has struck a chord with millions online. Chandan Singh wowed over a million social media viewers after he picked up a guitar from a band in West Bengal’s Durgapur and began singing Atif Aslam’s Aadat. But the melodious performance was cut short when duty called — a reminder of how many people are often forced to choose between their passions and their responsibilities. Chandan Singh was surprised millions with his rendition of Atif Aslam's Aadat. (Instagram/@fulcrum.theband)

The guard was seen in a video shared by the band Fulcrum on Instagram, pausing his song midway after being called back to work.

How Fulcrum the band met the talented guard A member of Fulcrum the band told Hindustantimes.com that three members of the band were returning after practice when a security guard — later identified as 30-year-old Chandan Singh — stopped them and asked if he could borrow their guitar.

The band consists of Sayan Hazra (lead guitarist), Satyaki Biswas (rhythm guitarist), Souvik Bhattacharya (keyboardist), Anubrata Chakraborty (drums and vocals). Its offstage members comprise Subhadeep Kar (management) and Ryan Ghoshal (audio engineering).

It was Satyaki Biswas, the rhythm guitarist, whose guitar was used by Singh.

“When he asked for the guitar, we thought he was just curious… not knowing that he has great skill and a heavenly voice,” read the on-screen caption on the video posted by the band on Instagram.

The video shows Singh playing the guitar while singing Aadat from the 2005 m