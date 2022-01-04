Pastry chef creates amazing rocket sculpture using chocolate. Watch

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is known for creating amazing sculptures using chocolate that often leave people stunned. Just like his latest creation – a rocket. A video, shared on Instagram, shows him creating the sculpture from scratch.

“Chocolate rocket ship! The perfect gift for a child (or not) birthday!” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows him making each part of the sculpture and then finally assembling them to create the rocket ship. To say the video is mesmerising to watch is an understatement.

Take a look at the video that may make you say “wow” and that too multiple times:

The video has been posted 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many shared how the creation amazed them.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Chocolate-ship!” shared a third with clapping hands emoji. A few others too shared the same emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the clip that shows the amazing chocolate creation?

