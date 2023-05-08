Pathaan’s Besharam Rang got a flute-guitar cover and the Internet is vibing to it. Watch viral video

Even before Pathaan’s release, the song Besharam Rang starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, made headlines. The catchy song hooked fans, with many matching the steps of SRK and Deepika Padukone. Some shared their own renditions of the song, while a few even recreated the entire song picturised on a beach in Spain. Recently, two college students from Pune created a beautiful flute-guitar cover of the song. And it is not wrong to say that the fusion of the two musical instruments is incredibly pleasing to the ears.

Pune college students are playing a rendition of Besharam Rang. The song is from the film Pathaan and is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. (Instagram/@scmcpune)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is what happens when one of the most talented musicians of the college come together! Siya Ragade and Ambika Bapat from Batch’23 left the entire audience awestruck and mesmerised with their performance yesterday! This rendition of Besharam Rang to be specific was beautiful,” wrote SCMC Pune while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video shows Siya Ragade and Ambika Bapat, students of Pune’s Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication, playing a soulful rendition of Besharam Rang as the audience cheers for them. Their in-sync performance has won people’s hearts left and right. It may have the same effect on you.

Watch the viral rendition of Pathaan’s Besharam right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on April 6 on Instagram, the video has so far accumulated over 1.5 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and shared love-filled comments.

Check out some of the reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This could be the Bridgerton rendition,” posted an individual. Another expressed, “This sounds so melodious. Good job guys.” “The moment she starts playing the flute!!!” remarked a third. A fourth shared, “Show stealer!!” “Finally someone made it,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Its mesmerising… totally in love with this.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON